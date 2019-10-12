Museums and the Botanical Garden of BAS Will Be Free of Charge This Weekend

Today, is the 150th anniversary of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The museums and the Botanical Garden of the Academy will be open and free of charge to visitors.

This was announced by the BAS Press Centre.

On 12 and 13 October (Saturday and Sunday), people will be able to visit the National Archaeological Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Ethnographic Museum, the National Anthropological Museum and the Botanical Garden of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences free of charge.