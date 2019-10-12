Museums and the Botanical Garden of BAS Will Be Free of Charge This Weekend
Society | October 12, 2019, Saturday // 12:37| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, is the 150th anniversary of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The museums and the Botanical Garden of the Academy will be open and free of charge to visitors.
This was announced by the BAS Press Centre.
On 12 and 13 October (Saturday and Sunday), people will be able to visit the National Archaeological Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Ethnographic Museum, the National Anthropological Museum and the Botanical Garden of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences free of charge.
- » The Annual Sofia Marathon Stops the Traffic on some of the City's Central Streets
- » A Bulgarian Scientist Has Won almost € 10 Million in Grants for her Project
- » The Royal Mint Will Launch Debit Bank Cards Made of Pure Gold
- » Free Breast Cancer Examinations
- » Experts from more than 10 Countries Discussed the Prevention of Forest Fires at a Two-Day Conference in Sofia
- » Carlsberg Group Develops the World's First "Paper" Beer Bottle