A Bulgarian Scientist Has Won almost € 10 Million in Grants for her Project

Bulgarian scientist Assoc. Prof. Anelia Kasabova from the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies with Ethnographic Museum at BAS, together with three other foreign colleagues won a funding under the EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria.

The project is called LEVIATHAN (Taming the European Leviathan: The Legacy of Post-War Medicine and the Common Good) and will receive over € 9.9 million in grants over 6 years.

The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded funding to a total of 37 EU research groups worth EUR 363 million. They will allow top researchers to accumulate additional skills, knowledge and resources within specific research projects. The recipients of the funding will have the opportunity to tackle some of the most complex research problems, often spanning several scientific disciplines.

The projects involve 126 principal researchers working in 95 universities and research centres in 20 countries within and beyond the European Research Area.

Eight research groups will include one principal investigator working in the United States of America. The most common places are Germany (included in 20 projects), the United Kingdom (12) and France (11). Women represent 24% of the recipients of financial assistance and will participate in 21 of the 37 projects.

The EU funding will help to create almost 1000 jobs for post-doctoral holders, PhD students and other research staff.