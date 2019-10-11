Bulgarian Kinetik 07 Presents the First Zero-Emission Sports Car

Cutting-edge technology and customization at customer's choice - this is the formula that Kinetik 07, the first Bulgarian electric track-day car has set. It made its official debut in front of over 1000 people at Sofia Tech Park.

The car was developed entirely by a Bulgarian team and offers endless possibilities for individualization. Kinetik 07 is a unique automotive platform designed for the production of cars in limited, boutique quantities. The development is entirely a matter for the Bulgarian team. All engineers aboard this technological adventure are from Varna.

The vehicle has been developed using state-of-the-art design technologies such as 3D printing, virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR). These technologies accelerate the design of the car and shorten the time from the sketch to create a full-size and functional copy. Kinetik also relies on cutting-edge technology for its workmanship. The company is a pioneer in Bulgaria in terms of the use of a 3D printer for large-sized car components. All these innovations make it possible to create cars that are totally different from each other, both in terms of exterior design and interior and interface of the infotainment system. The Bulgarian company is proud of its own electronics and software for managing various functionalities in the car. They are fully developed by Kinetik and have no worldwide analog. Kinetik's mission is to disprove the stereotypes that a high-tech, world-class product cannot be designed and built in Bulgaria.

The sports car rides on a lightweight platform provided by Caterham, on which Kinetik installs an electric powertrain capable of accelerating the vehicle from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds. The base model has 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and more than 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, Motor1.com reported.