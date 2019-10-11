Alexei Leonov, the First Spacewalker, Has Died at Age 85

Alexei Leonov, the first man to enter outer space, died in Russia at the age go 85, TASS reported.

"He died today in Moscow at the Burdenko hospital after a long illness," Natalia Filimonova told AFP, CBS News reported.

On March 18, 1965, when there were still many unknowns about whether a person can survive in the space, he went out of his spacecraft and proved that it is achievable, spending 12 minutes floating outside.