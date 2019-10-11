The MoEW Does NOT Negotiate with Italy for the Import of Waste from Rome

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 11, 2019, Friday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The MoEW Does NOT Negotiate with Italy for the Import of Waste from Rome www.pixabay.com

In connection with the information that has appeared in the media, we inform you that neither the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria, nor the Ministry of Environment and Water are negotiating with Italy for the acceptance of waste generated in the city of Rome or other Italian cities.

In order to permit the import of waste into Bulgaria, the provisions of Regulation (EC) No 1013/2006 on shipments of waste are strictly complied with. In order to promote the energy utilization of RDFs formed in Bulgaria and to prevent excessive imports, the Waste Management Act introduces a restriction on the import into Bulgaria of waste intended for incineration and co-incineration in quantities for the respective calendar year exceeding the total half of the annual capacity of the installation specified in the permit or integrated permit. Bulgaria is the only EU country that has introduced this import restriction.

The waste cited in the publications is subject to a mandatory prior written notification procedure and may only be imported for recovery. Shipment of waste to the Republic of Bulgaria for disposal and disposal is prohibited.

In order to issue a prior written notification and consent, the applicant (the notifier) ​​submits a set of documents under Regulation (EC) No 1013/2006, with no applications for import of waste originating in the city of Rome at the moment. 

Import of waste into the Republic of Bulgaria can only be done by legal entities, operators of waste recovery facilities holding a permit issued under the Waste Management Act or a comprehensive permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act, The Ministry of Environment and Water reported.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Ministry of Environment and Water, waste, Italy, Rome, import
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria