Bulgaria and Georgia Discussed the Implementation of the Agreement on the Regulation of Labor Migration

Labor and Social Policy Minister Bisser Petkov and Georgia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tamara Liluashvili discussed the preparation of administrative procedures for the implementation of the Agreement on the Regulation of Labor Migration between Bulgaria and Georgia, which was signed in Tbilisi on September 30. Deputy Minister Lazar Lazarov also participated in the conversation, who led the negotiation team for the creation of the document from the Bulgarian side.

The agreement will apply to citizens of Bulgaria and Georgia with a work contract and a residence permit in the territory of the other country. The purpose of the document is to provide an additional opportunity to provide workers for sectors of the economy where there is a labor shortage.

Bulgaria and Georgia will work to increase connectivity, economic exchange and tourism in the Black Sea region

The agreement will regulate the employment of workers who are nationals of one of the two countries for a period of 1 year, with the possibility of subsequent extension for a total of up to 3 years. The exchange of seasonal workers between the two countries for up to 9 months a year is also regulated. The entry, residence and employment of Bulgarians in Georgia and Georgian citizens in Bulgaria will be governed by the law of the host country. Employees can be accompanied by their family members.

Minister Petkov and Ambassador Liluashvili expressed their wish to complete the preparation of the administrative procedures for the implementation of the Agreement in the short term. Its implementation will in practice facilitate labor migration and give impetus to the excellent relations between our countries, said Minister Petkov.