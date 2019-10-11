8 Out of 10 Students in Sofia Are Subject to Aggression

Eight out of ten students in Sofia are subject to aggression, according to a study by the Bulgarian Red Cross.



It was done in 6 schools. The most common manifestations of aggression are in the school hallway. Harassment takes place there, and most often actions take place in the schoolyard.



Among girls, aggression is higher - 66%, and among boys it is 57%. Aggression most often takes the form of threats - 66%, banging - 53%, blackmail 48% and insulting 42%.



According to the survey, girls show more aggression than boys, but mostly verbal - speaking behind their backs.



Only 11% of children, however, tend to share with the school psychologist. They prefer to talk to friends about the problem.



Sometimes the teacher and the psychologist, when intervening in the incident, make things worse and the harassment continues, but outside of school. Since April, the BRC metropolitan organization has been actively working with the students who participated in the study.