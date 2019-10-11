5 Have already Died and over 700 Have Been Arrested in Protests in Ecuador

World | October 11, 2019, Friday // 14:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 5 Have already Died and over 700 Have Been Arrested in Protests in Ecuador www.pixabay.com

Five civilians, including an indigenous driver, have died in protests over rising gas prices in Ecuador, France Press reported.

The first victim was a man who was run over on Sunday in the southern province of Asuai. The other four have died in the capital Quito in still unclear circumstances. Until now, there was information about 766 arrested people and one dead. In addition, at least 122 injured people have been reported by the Red Cross during the one-week protests.

Eight police officers - seven men and one woman were detained by Ecuadorian natives protesters in northern Quito.

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa denied the allegations that he is conspiring with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in order to destabilize the current Ecuadorian government, the AP reported.

In an interview with AP, Correa called for new elections to resolve the current crisis in the country. The current President Lenin Moreno accused him of trying to organize a coup with Maduro's help.

"It's ridiculous," Correa said. He said he was on friendly terms with Maduro and is an economic adviser to the Venezuelan government.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ecuador, protests, arrested, killed, gas prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria