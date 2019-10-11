5 Have already Died and over 700 Have Been Arrested in Protests in Ecuador

Five civilians, including an indigenous driver, have died in protests over rising gas prices in Ecuador, France Press reported.

The first victim was a man who was run over on Sunday in the southern province of Asuai. The other four have died in the capital Quito in still unclear circumstances. Until now, there was information about 766 arrested people and one dead. In addition, at least 122 injured people have been reported by the Red Cross during the one-week protests.

Eight police officers - seven men and one woman were detained by Ecuadorian natives protesters in northern Quito.

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa denied the allegations that he is conspiring with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in order to destabilize the current Ecuadorian government, the AP reported.

In an interview with AP, Correa called for new elections to resolve the current crisis in the country. The current President Lenin Moreno accused him of trying to organize a coup with Maduro's help.

"It's ridiculous," Correa said. He said he was on friendly terms with Maduro and is an economic adviser to the Venezuelan government.