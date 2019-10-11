Rumen Radev: The EU Needs an Operational Plan in the Face of Increasing Migrant Pressure

In Athens, President Rumen Radev attends the 15th Summit of Heads of State of the Arraiolos group. The event is hosted by the Greek President. This year's forum is dedicated to migration pressure on Europe and the challenges of economic development.

The meeting takes place at a time of dynamic changes in the security environment, deep shifts in geopolitical layers, new challenges for the economy and the climate, so, according to President Radev, the overriding task is to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of Europe.

Bulgaria expects the new mandate of the European institutions to be devoted primarily to social, economic and educational cohesion and integration.

The EU must invest effectively in its unity, otherwise differences will continue to diverge us, which threatens the foundations of the European Union, the Bulgarian president said.

Participants in the meeting also discussed the need for enhanced security at the EU's external borders, reforms in the Dublin Agreement and a Single European Asylum Policy - measures that directly affect Bulgaria.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: Europe needs faster decision-making mechanisms and flexible and comprehensive standards for their implementation. The EU needs an operational response plan in the event of a sharp increase in migrant pressure at the external borders, especially at land borders such as Bulgaria. A plan to ensure citizens' security and prevent humanitarian crises.