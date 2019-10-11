PM Borissov: There is No Increased Migration Pressure on Bulgaria Due to the Situation in Syria



Prime Minister Boyko Borissov reassured that there is no increased migration pressure on Bulgaria because of the situation in Syria. At the inauguration of the new section of Hemus Highway, Borissov and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov commented on Erdogan's words that he would open the border for 3 million refugees, as is currently the case in Turkey.

Borissov said that the Bulgarian-Turkish relations have always been excellent and neighborly and that this is the basis of the zero migration pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Greek borders. He said that the agreement between the EU and Turkey and Bulgaria and Turkey on the readmission of migrants was very important.

Krassimir Karakachanov, Minister of Defense: We have taken all measures well in advance of these statements. Remember last year, on the Prime Minister's instructions, we inspected, with my colleague Mladen Marinov, the border at the tower. There are additional facilities that have been built as well as movable facilities that should assist the border police if a wave emerges. We are ready. No psychosis should be created in society. Respond within 2 hours. Up to 24 hours, over 2000 troops can be at the border.