The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Goes to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Committee announced on its website.

Ahmed was honoured for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation” and for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea. The two countries that waged war from 1998 to 2000 re-established their relationship in July 2018 after years of hostility, Reuters recalls.

The prize, worth 9 million kronor (about $ 900,000), will be awarded in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel.

There is a long-standing tradition that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to heads of state in connection with the resolution of conflicts. The latest example of this was Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who received the award in 2016 for his role in ending the country's 50-year civil war, according to the British Guardian.