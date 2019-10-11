Borisov: Nearly BGN 4 billion Will be Spent on Defense This Year

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov attended the ritual of taking a military oath by freshmen at the National Military University "V. Levski" in Veliko Turnovo.



"The government has allocated BGN 16 million to repair your buildings," the prime minister said. In his speech, he stressed that this year nearly BGN 4 billion will be spent on defense.



Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister: Expenditures that Bulgarian citizens have collected from their taxes. So you have to prepare, be very good, because you see the events in Syria, Kosovo, we will be good politicians if there is lasting peace. But it is always good to have the Bulgarian Army's deterrent force.



163 freshmen took part in the military oath, studying in 19 military specializations in the three faculties of the ,,Vasil Levski National University'' in the cities of Veliko Turnovo, Dolna Mitropolia and Shumen.

The university has opened a new military specialization - "Artillery Instrumental Intelligence" with civilian specialty "Geodesy".