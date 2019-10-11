The Belgian Princess Is among the Detained Conservationists in London

Princess Marie-Esméralda of Belgium was detained in yesterday's civil defiance of environmentalists in London. She announced this herself, spreading a note from the police about her release.

The princess remains at the disposal of the British authorities, although she has not been charged so far. The note states that the case is not closed, new circumstances may be established and this may necessitate another detention of Esmeralda.

Belgian media reported that environmentalists have scheduled a 24-hour discussion on environmental issues in Brussels tomorrow. It is envisaged that about 1000 people will participate in the meeting at the city park.

Belgian environmentalists point out that King Philippe supported their views in his speech earlier this year. They urge the head of state to ask the government for more environmental protection and to declare a "climate emergency".