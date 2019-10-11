Turkey Reports for 277 Killed Terrorists in Syria

A total of 277 terrorists have been killed so far in the course of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria, Turkish Defense Ministry quoted Turkey-based private television CNN-Turk.

A Reuters reporter based in the Turkish border town Ceylanpınar said that 20 armored vehicles with Syrian rebels had entered Syria from Ceylanpınar today. Some of them showed the signs of victory with their hands. "Allah Akbar" proclamations were also heard.

At least 11 civilians have died and dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led SDF and pro-Turkish factions have been killed, reports say.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense announced the first casualty of the operation by the Turkish army and three wounded soldiers.

Meanwhile, France says EU sanctions against Turkey is 'on the table' over its military operation in Syria, TRT World reported.