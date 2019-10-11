Turkey Reports for 277 Killed Terrorists in Syria

World | October 11, 2019, Friday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Reports for 277 Killed Terrorists in Syria www.pixabay.com

A total of 277 terrorists have been killed so far in the course of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring  in northeastern Syria, Turkish Defense Ministry quoted Turkey-based private television CNN-Turk.

A Reuters reporter based in the Turkish border town Ceylanpınar said that 20 armored vehicles with Syrian rebels had entered Syria from Ceylanpınar today. Some of them showed the signs of victory with their hands. "Allah Akbar" proclamations were also heard.

At least 11 civilians have died and dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led SDF and pro-Turkish factions have been killed, reports say.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense announced the first casualty of the operation by the Turkish army and three wounded soldiers.

Meanwhile, France says EU sanctions against Turkey is 'on the table' over its military operation in Syria, TRT World reported.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Syria, EU, terrorist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria