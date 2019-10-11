A Plane from Moscow to Burgas Has Made an Emergency Landing after Passenger Took Gun Onboard

Bulgaria: A Plane from Moscow to Burgas Has Made an Emergency Landing after Passenger Took Gun Onboard www.pixabay.com

A plane flying from Moscow to Burgas has made an emergency landing in Rostov, TASS reports, quoted by "24 Hours". The agency cites an anonymous source from the law enforcement in the city.

According to the source, the reason for the emergency landing is a gas pistol which was left in the luggage of one of the passengers.

He himself told one of the stewards that he had forgotten to declare it when boarding the plane. The decision for the emergency landing was made by the pilot of the aircraft.

The press service at Platov Airport in Rostov-on-Don confirmed the emergency landing, but refused to explain the reason, TASS reported.

