A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Aegean Sea near Turkey

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was registered this morning in the Aegean near the Turkish Canakkale coast, Turkish private NTV reported.
According to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the quake occurred at 2.55 today near the resort town of Ayvacik.
The earthquake was at a depth of 28 km and a distance of about 25 km from Ayvacik.
