Bridge Collapsed in China, at Least Three People Were Killed (VIDEO)

At least three people were killed and two were injured after a bridge collapsed on a major road in China's Jiangsu province, bTV reported.

The bridge in the city of Wuxi fell on three cars that were below it. Three people were killed in two of the cars and the third car was empty.

Rescuers worked all night searching for survivors. In the early hours of the day, a woman was rescued and taken to hospital.

A preliminary investigation showed the collapse had been caused by an overloaded truck, the Wuxi city government said in a statement on Weibo, Al Jazeera reported.