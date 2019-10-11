EP: Russian Propaganda is the Main Source of Misinformation in Europe
MEPs warn that there is a danger of foreign interference in elections.
Russian propaganda is the main source of misinformation in Europe. This is said in a resolution adopted by a large majority of the European Parliament.
MEPs call for a vigorous strategy against Russian misinformation and warn that there is a danger of foreign interference in elections.
By the end of next year, more than 50 presidential, parliamentary or local elections will be held in member states. The European Parliament recalls that since January 2019, misinformation cases attributed to Russian sources have doubled compared to the same period in 2018.
- » Romania's Government Has Fallen
- » More than BGN 14 million Illegally Spent by the Electricity System Operator
- » National Assembly Adopts Declaration on EU Accession of Northern Macedonia and Albania
- » President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Athens
- » Alpha Research Predicts a Contested Race For Mayor Post in Sofia
- » Mariya Gabriel Met with Bill Gates