EP: Russian Propaganda is the Main Source of Misinformation in Europe

MEPs warn that there is a danger of foreign interference in elections.

Russian propaganda is the main source of misinformation in Europe. This is said in a resolution adopted by a large majority of the European Parliament.

MEPs call for a vigorous strategy against Russian misinformation and warn that there is a danger of foreign interference in elections.

By the end of next year, more than 50 presidential, parliamentary or local elections will be held in member states. The European Parliament recalls that since January 2019, misinformation cases attributed to Russian sources have doubled compared to the same period in 2018.

