Today Will be Announced the Nobel Prize For Peace

Lifestyle | October 11, 2019, Friday // 07:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today Will be Announced the Nobel Prize For Peace

The new Nobel Peace Prize winner will become clear today.

Unlike the Nobel Prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Medicine and Literature, which are given annually in Stockholm, the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo.

Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and human rights activist Nadia Murad for their fight to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nobel prize, peace, Oslo, Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria