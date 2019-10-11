Today Will be Announced the Nobel Prize For Peace
October 11, 2019, Friday
The new Nobel Peace Prize winner will become clear today.
Unlike the Nobel Prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Medicine and Literature, which are given annually in Stockholm, the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo.
Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and human rights activist Nadia Murad for their fight to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.
