Bulgaria: Without Agreement at the UN Security Council on the Turkish Operation in Syria

The UN Security Council could not agree on Turkey's military actions in Syria.

In a joint statement, the European countries called on Turkey to "stop its unilateral hostilities" in Syria. However, the document did not receive the support of other members of the Security Council.

Russia called for restraint and direct dialogue. The United States has warned that it could have consequences for Turkey if it fails to protect its vulnerable population.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Ankara, a member of the Alliance, to show restraint, adding that the Islamic State remains the common enemy in the region.

