Bulgaria and Eleven more European Countries Join EU Road Safety Project

Society | October 10, 2019, Thursday // 18:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Twelve European countries, including Bulgaria, join forces in a new project financed by the EU to exchange ideas aimed at improving road safety. There are significant differences of the road safety indicators in the EU member states, BNR reported.

That is why the three-year project for exchange of information and ideas in the field of road safety aims to overcome these discrepancies. Experts from Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden will participate at the project.

