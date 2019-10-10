Bulgaria and Eleven more European Countries Join EU Road Safety Project
Twelve European countries, including Bulgaria, join forces in a new project financed by the EU to exchange ideas aimed at improving road safety. There are significant differences of the road safety indicators in the EU member states, BNR reported.
That is why the three-year project for exchange of information and ideas in the field of road safety aims to overcome these discrepancies. Experts from Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden will participate at the project.
- » Rome to Export its Waste to Bulgaria
- » Over 1000 Children in Bulgaria Are Abandoned by Their Parents Every Year
- » AirBG Platform: Nitrogen Dioxide Levels in Sofia Are 2 Times Above the Norm
- » What Will Be the Most Sought After Professions in Bulgaria in 15 Years?
- » Sofia Will Receive 137 Electric Buses, Trams and Trolleys under an European Program
- » Bulgaria Is the 77th Least Corrupt Country