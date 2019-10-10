Romania's Government Has Fallen

The government in Romania has fallen. 238 MPs voted against the Cabinet, above the required 233-vote majority.

The outcome of the vote is not unexpected after the ruling coalition collapsed in August. But so far, it has been thought that the opposition does not feel ready for elections and prefers to wait for a regular vote in a year. Although they had a large majority, the Social Democrats received a poor election result after a series of corruption scandals.

It will remain unclear whether early elections will take place or whether a provisional government will rule by the fall of 2020.