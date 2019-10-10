Rome to Export its Waste to Bulgaria

Rome will send its waste to Bulgaria. The Italian capital, which has been congesting garbage for several years due to insufficient capacity to process it, has begun negotiations with Bulgaria to absorb some of the Roman waste.

Nearly 800 tonnes of garbage per day are left untreated and exported to countries for collection.

For the past two years, the Roman municipality has spent € 14 million to transfer waste to Austria. The city's trash is also taken over Portugal.

The Roman government has started negotiations on one-year export and treatment of waste with Bulgaria after failing to negotiate a deal with Denmark and Sweden. The period in question will start from from January 1, 2020.