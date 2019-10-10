Apple Has Removed an Application Used by Demonstrators in Hong Kong

Apple has removed a smartphone app used by Hong Kong demonstrators to track police officers from its app store today, the Associated Press reported. This came after the Chinese Communist Party newspaper “People Daily” criticized Apple for facilitating the illegal activities of Hong Kong protesters.

The company said it removed the HKmap.live application from its store because it was used to ambush police officers and threaten public safety. Apple has become another company that is under pressure to stand on Beijing's side in the protests, BTA notes. HKmap.live enables users to share information about the location of police officers, where tear gas is used, and other details. It also exists in Android version.

The criticism of Apple was preceded by attacks by the Chinese government against the US National Basketball Association for Houston Rockets' general manager’s statement in which he supported the protesters. Chinese state television stopped broadcasting basketball games from the NBA.