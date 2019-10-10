Erdogan Threatens EU to Open Borders to Refugees

Second day of Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurds. Dozens of strategic goals have been hit, including power lines and oilfields.

According to Turkish President Erdogan, more than 100 Kurdish troops have been killed in the past two days. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides of the border.

Responding to criticism from the EU, Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the offensive, Erdogan said Turkey has every right to carry out hostilities in Syria.

Once again, he has threatened to open borders and allow more than 3.6 million refugees to enter Europe.

"Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you," Erdogan said in a speech to the Turkish Parliament .

The UN Security Council meets later today for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Syria.