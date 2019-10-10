More than BGN 14 million Illegally Spent by the Electricity System Operator

Bulgaria: More than BGN 14 million Illegally Spent by the Electricity System Operator

A check by the State Financial Inspection Agency found that more than BGN 500,000 were missing from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Municipality of Burgas.


The state Electricity System Operator spent over BGN 14 million without complying with the Public Procurement Law. This shows an audit by the Public Financial Inspection Agency for the third quarter of this year.

The agency has checked 1066 contracts during the period to the total amount of BGN 284 million.

The separately audited public contracts are 333 with a total value of BGN 667 million.

As a result of the inspections, nine acts of accounting and 345 acts of administrative misconduct were drawn up.

One of the most serious violations that inspectors can find is damage and lack of funds. Among the audited cases, the largest amount of damages is in the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences - over 300 thousand levs and in Burgas municipality - over 200 thousand levs.

