AirBG Platform: Nitrogen Dioxide Levels in Sofia Are 2 Times Above the Norm

The levels of nitrogen dioxide in Sofia are twice higher than the norm. The data was exported from the AirBG platform. According to them, the main reason is car traffic. The most polluted places are the busy intersections like the one at Eagle Bridge. Statistics show that 75,000 people die in Europe each year due to nitrogen dioxide.

The nitrogen dioxide’s measurements in the capital by AirBG are made from the beginning of June and there is already data for a 4-month period - from June to the end of September. Summer is a convenient time for the experts to understand the extent to which car traffic affects the cleanliness of the air because of the lack of heating. The data is collected through diffusion tubes, which are located on different locations with intensive traffic throughout the city for about four weeks. The results show that even in the summer, there is a serious increase above the norm, Stefan Dimitrov of AirBG said:

"Nearly 2 times (18 exceedances) in a half-empty city for August and September - this isn’t good "

According to Dr. Alexander Simidchiev, the number of cases of urgent medical help is increasing in the days of severe pollution.

AirBG has provided their survey data to mayoral candidates who have come up with different ideas for solving the problem through urban transport, the BNR reported.

Diffusion tube measurements are already being made in four other cities in the country.