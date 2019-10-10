Bulgarians Are Looking for a Cheap Hotel, while Foreigners Are Paying for Luxury

In August 2019, there were 3 391 accommodation units with more than 10 beds operating in the country - hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other short-stay accommodations. The number of rooms in them is 141.7 thousand, and the beds - 325.4 thousand. Compared to August 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments operated during the period increased by 5.0% and the number of beds in them by 1.5%. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute.

The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation establishments registered in August 2019 was just over 6.410 million, or 5.4% more than in the same month of the previous year, with the largest increase in overnight stays (6.5%) observed in 1 and 2 star accommodations.

In August 2019, 65.0% of the total number of nights spent by foreign citizens and 26.2% - of Bulgarians were spent in 4 and 5 star hotels. 25.9% of the nights spent by foreign nationals and 29.6% - by Bulgarians were spent in 3-star accommodation establishments, while in the other 1-star and 2-star accommodations they were respectively 9.1 and 44.2%.

The number of overnight stays in accommodation establishments in August 2019 increased by 11.4% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 1.4683 million, with an increase of 11.6% in foreigners and 11.1% in the number of Bulgarian residents. The Bulgarian citizens who stayed in the accommodation establishments in August 2019 are 566.6 thousand and have spent 3.3 nights on average. Foreign nationals were 901.7 thousand and spent an average of 5.1 nights, with 65.5% of them staying in 4 and 5 star hotels.

The total occupancy of beds in accommodation establishments in August 2019 was 64.3%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points compared to August 2018. The highest occupancy rate is for beds in 4 and 5 star hotels - 78.1%, followed by 3 star accommodations - 65.7% and 1 and 2 star hotels - 42.2%.

In August 2019, the number of nights spent reached BGN 377.8 million, which is 8.6% more than in August 2018. Increase in the incomes of both Bulgarian citizens - by 18.7% and foreign nationals - by 6.2%