Venezuela's inflation rate was 3320 percent from January to September this year. The data was announced last night by National Assembly (single chamber parliament) Finance Committee member Alfonso Marquina.

The country's legislature is controlled by the opposition, TASS reported.

In September, inflation was 23.5 percent, with annual cumulative inflation reaching 3326 percent. From October 2018 to September 2019, it is 50 100 percent, Marquina tweeted. Food prices showed the biggest increase for the month - by 42.6 percent, BTA reports.

The Bolivian Republic has been experiencing an acute socio-economic crisis in recent years, accompanied by the devaluation of the national currency. According to UN estimates, more than 4 million Venezuelans have left the country.