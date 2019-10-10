National Assembly Adopts Declaration on EU Accession of Northern Macedonia and Albania

Bulgaria: National Assembly Adopts Declaration on EU Accession of Northern Macedonia and Albania

Parliament has adopted a statement supporting Northern Macedonia and Albania to open EU accession talks. Deputies approved the Cabinet's Framework Position, which sets out a number of conditions for both countries.

Parliament adopted the statement by 129 votes in favor, 4 against, one abstaining. 

The left political wing expressed displeasure that Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva was not present in parliament today.

BSP's Valeri Zabljanov described the Treaty of Friendship and Neighborhood with Northern Macedonia as weak and demanded Zaharieva's resignation. The governors defended the contract and defined the Cabinet Framework position as good.

