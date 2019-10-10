An Explosion near an Airport in Austria
There was an explosion at the airport in Linz, Austria, Reuters reported, citing German television En-TV. 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze, which ignited after the explosion near Hörshing Airport.
The fire broke out after an explosion explosion at a garbage disposal facility which is now completely destroyed. There is still a lot of smoke.
There were 23 people inside the hall during the incident. Nine injured were reported, three of whom were severely injured.
Air traffic is not affected by the fire. Flights are not expected to be canceled.
- » Apple Has Removed an Application Used by Demonstrators in Hong Kong
- » Erdogan Threatens EU to Open Borders to Refugees
- » Record Inflation in Venezuela
- » Pompeo: The US Didn’t Give Turkey a "Green Light" for its Operation in Syria
- » Power Outage in The US Can Leave around 2.5 Million People without Electricity
- » A Turkish Air Strike Hits a Jail that Holds Islamic State Jihadists