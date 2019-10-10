An Explosion near an Airport in Austria

World | October 10, 2019, Thursday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An Explosion near an Airport in Austria www.pixabay.com

There was an explosion at the airport in Linz, Austria, Reuters reported, citing German television En-TV. 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze, which ignited after the explosion near Hörshing Airport.

The fire broke out after an explosion explosion at a garbage disposal facility which is now completely destroyed. There is still a lot of smoke. 

There were 23 people inside the hall during the incident. Nine injured were reported, three of whom were severely injured.

Air traffic is not affected by the fire. Flights are not expected to be canceled.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: explosion, airport, Austria, Linz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria