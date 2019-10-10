An Explosion near an Airport in Austria

There was an explosion at the airport in Linz, Austria, Reuters reported, citing German television En-TV. 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze, which ignited after the explosion near Hörshing Airport.

The fire broke out after an explosion explosion at a garbage disposal facility which is now completely destroyed. There is still a lot of smoke.

There were 23 people inside the hall during the incident. Nine injured were reported, three of whom were severely injured.

Air traffic is not affected by the fire. Flights are not expected to be canceled.