Pompeo: The US Didn’t Give Turkey a "Green Light" for its Operation in Syria

Washington didn’t give Turkey a "green light" for its operation in Syria, contrary to some allegations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with BBC TV, TASS reported.

"This is a lie. The US has not given Turkey the green light. Remember our assignment (in Syria). We went where people were killed, burned, kept in cages. The president launched a campaign to defeat the caliphate, and that was achieved, "Pompeo said.

Asked about withdrawing US troops from northeastern Syria, where Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish militias, he said the decision had been taken so as not to jeopardize the military. "We will continue to protect our citizens from the terrorist threat," Pompeo said. At the same time, he expressed the view that the withdrawal of US troops from the Turkish operation area would lead to the revival of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

"I do not believe this will happen," the secretary of state said, commenting on statements by US lawmakers on the matter. "US President Donald Trump understands the threat," he assured.