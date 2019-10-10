Power Outage in The US Can Leave around 2.5 Million People without Electricity

World | October 10, 2019, Thursday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Power Outage in The US Can Leave around 2.5 Million People without Electricity www.pixabay.com

Pacific Gas and Electric has shut down more than half a million customers in Northern California, the largest planned power outage in U.S. history, Associated Press reported.

The company said it will phase out electricity to nearly 800,000 customers (1 building counts as 1 customer) to prevent wildfires in hot windy weather. The power company described the cuts as a precaution, hoping to prevent its electrical equipment and power lines from sparking blazes in dangerous conditions, NY Times reported.

The cuts will be carried out in two phases - when they are completed around 2.5 million people will be without electricity.

People are preparing for the outages by buying massively bottled water and batteries. There are queues at gas stations.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, power outage, US, California, Pacific Gas and Electric, fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria