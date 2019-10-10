Power Outage in The US Can Leave around 2.5 Million People without Electricity

Pacific Gas and Electric has shut down more than half a million customers in Northern California, the largest planned power outage in U.S. history, Associated Press reported.

The company said it will phase out electricity to nearly 800,000 customers (1 building counts as 1 customer) to prevent wildfires in hot windy weather. The power company described the cuts as a precaution, hoping to prevent its electrical equipment and power lines from sparking blazes in dangerous conditions, NY Times reported.

The cuts will be carried out in two phases - when they are completed around 2.5 million people will be without electricity.

People are preparing for the outages by buying massively bottled water and batteries. There are queues at gas stations.