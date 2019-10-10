A Large Asteroid Is Likely to Collide with the Earth in 2084

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 10, 2019, Thursday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Large Asteroid Is Likely to Collide with the Earth in 2084 www.pixabay.com

The European Space Agency has announced that a large asteroid could hit the Earth in 65 years.

The asteroid is expected to pass extremely close to Earth in 2084, but gravitational interference from other planets is likely to send it directly into our atmosphere.

The list of risky celestial bodies includes any cosmic object that is more than zero likely to hit the Earth, and the asteroid in question - the 2019 SU3 - is the fourth largest object on the list with approximately 46 feet in diameter - smaller than a meteorite that struck the Russian Chelyabinsk in 2013.

According to the ESA, the asteroid has a 1 in 152 chance of colliding with our planet, which astronomers predict could happen during or around September 2084. However, experts say its size is not large enough to cause a major catastrophe , so we probably don't need to prepare our nuclear weapons.

ESA predicts the asteroid will travel past our planet at a distance of about 73,435 miles, near the moon's orbit (239,000 miles). Therefore, even the slightest gravitational influence from other planets can send it straight into the earth's atmosphere.

Because of this, the asteroid is included in the ESA risk list, which allows experts to monitor its movements closely, according to an article in Daily Mail.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: asteroid, ESA, The European Space Agency, collide, Earth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria