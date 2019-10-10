A Turkish Air Strike Hits a Jail that Holds Islamic State Jihadists

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition, which controls northeastern Syria, said a Turkish air strike had hit a jail holding jihadists, Reuters reported.

“One of the prisons that ISIS detainees (are) held in was struck by Turkish airstrike,” the Kurdish-Arab coalition told Twitter in no further detail.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the US military has moved some of the "most dangerous" jihadists to safety because of fears that they could escape during a Turkish military offensive in northeast Syria, the AP reported. Trump did not specify how many prisoners were moved and where they were taken.

Turkey launched a military offensive against Kurdish forces, who fought against the Islamic State along with US troops and are now responsible for protecting the prisons, where thousands of jihadists are held.