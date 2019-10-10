Abandoned Baby Found in Sofia's Lyulin Neighborhood

An abandoned baby was found last night in the capital's Lyulin neighborhood. The baby is about 7-8 months of age and in good health.


The baby was found in a child car seat with a note - "Give it to the social. Good luck!". She was taken over by the services and housed in the St. Ivan Rilski Home for Social Care in Sofia.

The Ministry of Interior reported on BNT that they had found the child's parents. The father is 28 years old and is currently being held in the 9th police station.

More details are coming soon.

