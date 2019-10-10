We Are Celebrating World Mental Health Day

Today we celebrate World Mental Health Day. According to WHO, more than 450 million people worldwide suffer from mental illness, with only half of them receiving the assistance they need.

By 2020, mental disorders will be among the top 5 illnesses leading to disability. The main reason for their manifestation is stress.



Bulgarians most often suffer from anxiety and depression. Statistics show that women are more likely to become ill in Bulgaria. The first symptoms that may indicate a problem are insomnia, frequent fatigue, bad mood and unusual irritability.