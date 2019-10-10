Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Highs of 21C to 26C

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Highs of 21C to 26C

Today, in the morning hours, in some lowlands and valleys of southern Bulgaria, visibility will be reduced. During the day, sunny weather will prevail.

More considerable increase in clouds will occur in the evening over the northwestern part of the country, where rain is expected overnight. There will be light northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain. The daily temperatures will rise, reaching maximums of 21C to 26C, in Sofia - about 22C. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

