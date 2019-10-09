Alpha Research predicts a contested race for mayor post in Sofia. The poll was conducted from October 3rd to October 7th among 801 voters in the capital and was funded by the agency's own funds.



According to the data, the current mayor and candidate of the GERB ruling party, Yordanka Fandakova, prevails, followed by the independent candidate Maya Manolova, who is supported by the BSP and other parties and organizations. The third place is for Borislav Ignatov, raised by Democratic Bulgaria, and the fourth for Angel Dzhambazki, raised by VMRO.

In the preference for letters from municipal councilors, GERB leads the BSP. The third position is for the list of Democratic Bulgaria.

According to the survey, just over 45% of eligible voters in the capital intend to vote in the upcoming local elections.