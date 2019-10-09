Bulgaria and Jordan Will Deepen their Cooperation in Tourism

The Council of Ministers has approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria and Jordan for tourism cooperation, said the government press office.

The document reflects the willingness of the countries to strengthen their friendly relations, contributing to economic development, growth of tourism potential and preservation of cultural heritage. The two countries will promote their mutual cooperation both in development of tourism types with the greatest potential for attracting tourists, and in the field of protection, preservation, restoration, promotion and management of cultural heritage.

Opportunities will be created for sharing experience and information on initiatives in the field of tourism and preservation of cultural heritage, as well as for promoting the importance and role of cultural heritage among adolescents.

