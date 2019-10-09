The Oil Production in Saudi Arabia Will Be Fully Restored by the End of November
The oil production in Saudi Arabia will be fully restored by the end of November, Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Aramco, said. The facilities of the giant Aramco were attacked by drones earlier in September and caused a temporary shutdown and halved oil production, equivalent to 6 percent of world production.
Saudi Minister of Energy: "Full production capacity will be restored to 11 million barrels per day by the end of September and up to 12 million barrels per day by the end of November."
