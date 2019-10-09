The Trade Unions Launch a National Petition for Increase of the Pay for Night Shift

The industrial federations of Podkrepa Confederation of Labour and the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) are launching a national petition for increase of the pay for night time work, BNT reported.

Podkrepa and CITUB also insist that night time work rate to be linked to the minimum wage. They insist that the accumulated calculation of the working time should be applied only to production facilities with a constant technological regime of work.

The trade unions hope to collect around 100,000 signatures by Christmas.