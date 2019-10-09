Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Aid to Syria - BGN 97,792

Politics | October 9, 2019, Wednesday // 17:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Aid to Syria - BGN 97,792 www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria will provide financial aid for dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the region in the amount of BGN 97,792, the government decided at today's meeting, said the government press office. The funds will be provided from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ budget for development and humanitarian aid.

Bulgaria’s humanitarian aid is part of the efforts of the international community to rebuild the region and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Syria, humanitarian aid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria