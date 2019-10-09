Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Aid to Syria - BGN 97,792
Bulgaria will provide financial aid for dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the region in the amount of BGN 97,792, the government decided at today's meeting, said the government press office. The funds will be provided from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ budget for development and humanitarian aid.
Bulgaria’s humanitarian aid is part of the efforts of the international community to rebuild the region and improve the living conditions of its citizens.
