The Bulgarian State Standard (BDS) Won't Be Mandatory in Child Nutrition

The Bulgarian State Standard (BDS) will not be mandatory for products for healthy diet of children aged between 3 and 7, the latest amendments to Ordinance 6 for healthy nutrition of children envisage. The branch organisations note that in June an agreement was reached at the Consultative Council with the Ministry of Health that child food must meet the Bulgarian State Standard, but later the arrangement was altered, BNR reported.

We learned that the ordinance will be submitted to the Council of Ministers, but not all foods, including bread, flour, milk, cheese, butter, yellow cheese, some meat products, canned food and vegetable fats are required to meet the Bulgarian Food Standard.

The Bulgarian State Standards and branch standards are important, because they guarantee the quality of the ingredients, Mariana Kukusheva from the National Branch Union of Bakers and Confectioners said in an interview for the BNR and voiced confidence that the producers and the consumers will not allow the elimination of the Bulgarian State Standard in child nutrition.