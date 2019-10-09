Kim Kardashian Praises Greta Thunberg and Would Love to Have a Dinner with her

American reality star Kim Kardashian is very fond of 16-year-old eco-activist Greta Thunberg and shares her concerns about climate change, Reuters reports.

The 38-year-old ethnic Armenian who is visiting her grandparents' country said she would like to have dinner with Greta Thunberg, who is "such an amazing young girl”.

“She (Thunberg) is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian said of Thunberg's speech to the UN, in which the girl emotionally accused leaders of “stealing childhood" with “empty words”, Reuters reported.

“Climate change is a serious problem,” said Kardashian, who was attending the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

She said she also wanted to talk to Thunberg’s parents and to share her thoughts as a social media entrepreneur.

