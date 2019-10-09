Turkey Extends Military Mandate for Operations in Syria and Iraq

Turkish parliament ratifies document extending military mandate for operations in Syria and Iraq until October 30, 2020, Daily Sabah reports.

The decision comes after the National Defense Ministry announced earlier in the same that Turkey had completed all preparations for a military operation in the area east of the Euphrates River in Syria to establish a safe zone.

"The establishment of a safe zone/peace corridor is essential for Syrians' safety and the stability and peace of the region," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Turkish security forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed," it added.

US military forces began pulling out from the area on Monday, hours after the White House's announcement of withdrawal.

