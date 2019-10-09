A Partially Smoked Cigar which Belonged to Winston Churchill Goes up for Auction

A partially smoked cigar, which was left by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the Coliseum London on January 30, 1953, will be offered for sale for 6,000 pounds at auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire, TASS reported.

According to the auction house, the partially smoked cigar was lifted from the ground by the facilitator Violet King, who helped the politician and his wife take their seats in the movie theatre to watch the movie "Call Me Madam".

King asked her relative, who owned a company for baby incubators, to help her store the relic in high-quality plastic. Violet was so excited that she wrote a letter to the residence of the Prime Minister Downing Street 10 asking her to be allowed to share the impressive story with her friends.

A few weeks later, she received a response from Churchill's personal secretary. The message said the prime minister did not mind telling her friends that the cigar she found belonged to him.

"The Prime Minister wishes me to thank you for your letter of April 1. He has, of course, no objection to you telling your friends that the cigar you found is his and much appreciates your goodwill.”, The Telegraph reported.

The letter, the cigar and a cutting from The Daily Telegraph newspaper, which stated that when the audience saw the premiere, it got on their feet and applauded him, would be auctioned later this year.

Two years ago, a cigar left by Churchill at a Paris airport was sold for more than $ 12,000 at an auction in the United States.