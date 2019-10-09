A Strong Earthquake Recorded in Kazakhstan

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Kazakhstan, but there are no damage or injured people reported, according to the Almaty Emergency Department press office.

The quake was registered at 03:49 local time.

"The epicentre of the earthquake is located 140 km southeast of the city of Almaty. Its depth was 10 km," the report said.

