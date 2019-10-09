IMF: Trade Wars Affect the Global Economy
Trade wars around the world have a strong negative impact on global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund has warned about this.
The Executive Director of the Fund Kristalina Georgieva commented that global losses could total $ 700 billion by 2020, or about 0.8% of GDP. For comparison, this is the approximate annual GDP of Switzerland.
The trade war between the United States and China has led to both a jump in prices for businesses and buyers and uncertainty in the market.
