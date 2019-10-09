The White House Will Not Cooperate in the Trump Investigation

October 9, 2019, Wednesday
The White House has announced that it will not cooperate with the Democratic Party in its investigation into the president.

The Democrat-dominated House of Representatives accuses Trump of misusing his power and asking Ukraine to seek compromise on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently part of the White House race.

The Trump administration described the investigation as "coup attempt" and "illegitimate".

